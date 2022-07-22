Bugatti delivers final Chiron Super Sport 300+

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bugatti delivers final Chiron Super Sport 300+

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 9.51am
The final Chiron Super Sport 300+ has been delivered
Bugatti has delivered its final example of the ultra-exclusive Chiron Super Sport 300+.

Built to commemorate the model’s record-breaking top speed run of 304.773mph, just 30 examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ have been created.

Each example is powered by an 8.0-litre W16 engine, which was given extra power for the Chiron Super Sport 300+, bringing its total output to 1,578bhp. Bugatti engineers also revised the thermal management system for both the engine and gearbox, while the software for much of the car’s powertrain was upgraded too.

Chiron Super Sport 300+
The Chiron has been designed to go as fast as possible

The Chiron Super Sport 300+ also features a ‘longtail’ setup which extends the car by around 25cm over the regular Chiron. This helps to make the car more slippery and aerodynamically efficient, while air outlets at the wheel arches and behind the front wheel guide allow excess pressure to move away from the car, reducing drag in the process.

Carbon fibre has been used extensively across the car, with components such as the windscreen wiper crafted from the lightweight material. The wheels are made from magnesium alloy and finished in a special colour called ‘Nocturne’.

Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti Automobiles, said: “In the long history of Bugatti, there are vehicles that come to define their era. The Type 35 transformed motor racing, the Type 41 Royale redefined opulence, the Type 57 SC set new standards for design, and now there is the Chiron Super Sport 300+, hitting speeds that were long thought to be impossible in a production car.

“Its achievements have secured it legendary status in the Bugatti history books, and we’re delighted to have seen all 30 examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ delivered to some of our most passionate customers.”

