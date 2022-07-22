Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Ferrari F1 car heads to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Ferrari F1 car heads to auction

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 10.45am
Schumacher’s 1998 F1 car is going up for auction
Schumacher’s 1998 F1 car is going up for auction

The Ferrari Formula 1 car driven by Michael Schumacher during the 1998 season is set to go under the hammer at an auction in America.

Dubbed the F300, the race car was first unveiled to the media on January 7, 1998, showcasing its new 3.0-litre V10 engine which produced 789bhp at the time and could hit a maximum of 17,500rpm.

Ferrari Formula One Car
Schumacher famously piloted this F1 car (RM Sotheby’s)

Chassis number 187 is dubbed as ‘one of the most significant Ferrari F1 cars in existence’, according to RM Sotheby’s, who is running the auction, as it paved the way for Ferrari’s domination of Formula One during the early 2000s.

This particular car was used to achieve four victories during the 1998 season, with the first being at the Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal’s Circuit de Gille Villeneuve. Schumacher also achieved the fastest lap time at that event, establishing a 16-second gap over the next runner-up.

Ferrari kept chassis number 187 until September 1999 when it was then sold to a private collector who held onto it until the present day. During that time it has never been restored or changed from its as-raced condition and has largely been kept away from public view, too.

It’s now set to be auctioned at the RM Sotheby’s event in Monterey, California, at an event running from August 18-22. The auction house has placed an estimate of between $6m and $8m (between £5m and £6.68m), though given the huge historical backstory of the car it’s likely that it could go for considerably more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier