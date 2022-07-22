Maserati releases new track-only Project24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Maserati releases new track-only Project24

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 3.29pm
The Project24 will be produced in extremely limited numbers
The Project24 will be produced in extremely limited numbers

Maserati has turned its attention to the circuit with a new track-only super sports car called Project24.

Limited to just 62 examples, the Project24 is based upon the firm’s MC20 supercar, but a range of modifications and enhancements have been implemented to ensure that it is even sharper to drive around the track.

The V6 ‘Nettuno’ engine has received new turbochargers, lifting power from 621bhp in the regular MC20 to 730bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed racing sequential gearbox, while both a racing clutch and a limited-slip self-locking differential have been fitted too.

Maserati Project24
The entire bodywork is made from carbon fibre

The exterior of the car is crafted entirely from carbon fibre, while multi-adjustable front and wear wings can be tailored for a specific circuit. It’s all based around a carbon fibre central monocoque setup, while all versions get high-performance Brembo CCMR ventilated racing brakes and high-performance callipers.

The 18-inch forged aluminium wheels feature centre lock fittings and slick, track-focused tyres, while adjustable racing dampers and front and rear anti-roll bars allow the Project24 to be tuned to fine detail.

Inside, you’ll find racing seats – and drivers can delete the passenger seat should they want to take weight-saving measures further – alongside an adjustable racing pedal box and steering column. A six-point racing safety harness is fitted too, as is a multi-function carbon steering wheel and in-car camera, which allows owners to video their track sessions and review their efforts.

Maserati says that the target dry weight of the Project24 is just 1,250kg, yet it also has air conditioning as standard to ensure that occupants are kept cool. Prices for the Project24 have yet to be released, though they’re expected to be considerably higher than the £190,275 price tag that accompanies the standard MC20.

