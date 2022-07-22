Motorsport legend Paddy Hopkirk dies aged 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motorsport legend Paddy Hopkirk dies aged 89

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 5.39pm
Paddy Hopkirk with an original Mini Cooper S
Paddy Hopkirk with an original Mini Cooper S

Paddy Hopkirk – who shot to fame for his win at the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally – has died aged 89.

His death was announced by Mini Sport, who confirmed that Hopkirk had passed away on Thursday evening. In a statement, the group said: “Paddy was a fantastic friend to all of us here at Mini Sport, but so much more than that, he was a part of our Mini family.

Paddy Hopkirk
Parry Hopkirk has passed away aged 89

“We would like to extend a special thank you to Paddy for everything that he has done throughout his illustrious career, both for Mini Sport & the Mini itself… Paddy achieved the impossible, he cemented the Mini in history & will be forever known as one of the greatest motorsport heroes of all time. He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“We would like to send Jenny, Katie, Patrick & William, all of Paddy’s family and loved ones our deepest condolences at this tragic time. We’re keeping you in our thoughts.

“Rest in Peace Paddy.”

One of Hopkirk’s most famous moments came behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper S to tackle the legendary Monte Carlo Rally driving alongside Henry Liddon. The Belfast-born driver would also take on the Acropolis Rally in Greece – again in a Mini – achieving victory, while in 1967 he was elected as a life member of the British Racing Drivers Club. He would go on to become president for the BRDC between 2017 and 2019.

Tributes have streamed in for Hopkirk; motorsport’s governing body the FIA has said that its ‘thoughts are with his family and friends’ while the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders called him a ‘motoring icon and a lifelong ambassador for the motoring industry’.

Hopkirk is survived by his wife Jenny, their three children Katie, Patrick and William, and six grandchildren.

