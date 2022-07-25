Skoda’s Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal transforms SUV into camping-ready EV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda’s Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal transforms SUV into camping-ready EV

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 10.06am
The roof tent provides sleeping space for two people
The roof tent provides sleeping space for two people

Skoda has unveiled a version of its Enyaq iV electric SUV that features a variety of added equipment designed to make it festival ready.

Called the Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal, it has space for up to four people to sleep and incorporates a clever pull-out system which provides a cooking and food preparation space out of the rear of the car.

Skoda Enyaq
The pull-out section incorporates cooking and cleaning facilities

Created by Czech manufacturer EGOE, this ‘box’ has been designed specifically to fit within the Enyaq’s 585-litre boot. Once slid out of the tailgate, it provides an integrated gas cooker, collapsible sink with tap and hose and plenty of storage.

However, the rear seats are still usable when the car is on the move, yet when static it provides one of the two sleeping areas accessible in the Enyaq. A double bed frame extends across the folded rear seats, which the mattress cushions sit atop the box and provide sleeping space for two people.

Skoda Enyaq
A gas hob is also included

Then, a roof tent – accessed via a ladder that is stored inside the tent box when it is closed – can be opened in minutes, providing sleeping space for two further people. It also has netting for storage inside, as well as a solar-powered fan and an integrated torch. The Enyaq also incorporates camping chairs and a table that can be easily set up outside of the vehicle.

