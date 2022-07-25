Volvo’s latest over-the-air update adds Apple CarPlay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volvo’s latest over-the-air update adds Apple CarPlay

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 11.44am
Volvo’s previous update went out to 197,000 cars
A new over-the-air update has been issued by Volvo to add Apple CarPlay functionality to its cars.

With it, vehicle owners will be able to access the smartphone integration system by plugging their phone into the car’s USB, giving them the ability to interact with apps and features via the car’s central touchscreen.

Volvo has been issuing over-the-air updates on a regular basis as a way of continuously improving its vehicles while offering new features. The previous update, which was issued in April, went out to more than 197,000 cars, while this number is likely to grow following Volvo’s announcement that all new Volvo car models can now accept the over-the-air software.

Volvo has added Apple CarPlay via an over-the-air update

“Through over-the-air updates, we can make sure that our customers can enjoy new features quickly and easily,” said Sanela Ibrovic, head of connected experience at Volvo Cars. “It also means that a new Volvo car is no longer at its finest as it rolls off the factory floor, but keeps improving as we launch additional updates.”

This latest update will be available in 14 new markets and is already available to download in the UK, too. The update will be automatically offered to compatible vehicles, with owners only required to click through a series of alerts on their infotainment screen in order to access the software.

