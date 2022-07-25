Hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars explained

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 3.56pm
(Toyota)
(Toyota)

The world of electrified vehicles is expanding at an impressive rate. With numerous manufacturers committing to phasing out new petrol and diesel cars, they’re turning to electrified vehicles as a pathway to the future.

But all this variety can make things confusing. Even the term ‘electrified’ – which applies to pretty much everything with some type of electrical assistance – can seem a bit of a head-scratcher. So here, we’re going to take a look at the different types of electrified powertrains, what they offer and what their potential drawbacks could be.

Hybrids

Renault’s Clio E-Tech uses a ‘regular’ hybrid powertrain. (Renault)

Let’s kick off with hybrids. Now you might see the term ‘self-charging’ associated with ‘regular’ hybrids, which essentially means that the energy for the battery is drawn from the engine or braking systems. It can’t be topped up externally, meaning that you’re not able to plug the car into the mains in order to charge the batteries.

They usually have a more compact battery and electric motor packages, too. This means that regular hybrids can’t really offer any ‘proper’ full-electric range and will instead be able to power a car at very slow speeds with battery power. So when you’re parking or creeping through traffic, that’s when a ‘regular’ hybrid will be able to run on electricity alone.

That’s the main drawback with regular hybrids – they can’t power themselves on electric power alone for all that long. The positives are that with that assistance comes boosted efficiency over a conventional petrol or diesel model.

Plug-in hybrids

The Skoda Octavia iV is a popular example of a plug-in hybrid. (Skoda)

A plug-in hybrid is just that – a hybrid which you plug in. They’re equipped with larger batteries than ‘regular’ hybrids, which means that they’re capable of storing more energy, which is then combined with either a petrol or diesel combustion engine. You’ll find plug-in hybrid setups deployed in all manner of cars, from Skoda’s Octavia iV right the way up to McLaren’s Artura supercar. Because of these larger batteries, plug-in hybrids are capable of driving for a number of miles on electric power alone. BMW’s X5 plug-in hybrid, for instance, can manage up to 54 miles before it has to trouble its petrol engine.

They don’t take long to charge up, either, with even the largest-battery versions being accompanied by a full charge time of a few hours when connected to a home wallbox. However, plug-in hybrids rely on being kept topped up in order to achieve the best possible efficiency. You might see companies quoting fuel economy well over 150mpg for a plug-in hybrid, but that is with the batteries fully topped up.

Without charged batteries, a plug-in hybrid has to then deal with the additional weight of the battery and motor, coupled with an often-smaller engine that then has to work harder to deliver performance. Once a plug-in hybrid’s batteries are depleted of charge, you’ll likely see that fuel economy figure tumble, which is why keeping them charged is so important.

Fully electric

The all-electric Mercedes EQS can travel up to 453 miles on a charge. (Mercedes-Benz)

A fully electric car has no conventional engine whatsoever and instead relies solely upon battery power and an electric motor – though some EVs have more than one motor for added performance. Fully electric vehicles have been growing in popularity in recent years, with manufacturers starting to produce a variety of models that cater for all types of drivers.

They do command a higher price tag than an equivalent petrol or diesel model as a result of the technology that they use. However, with zero tailpipe emissions, fully electric vehicles are a very tangible way of reducing everyday emissions.

The most long-legged of electric vehicles can return some seriously impressive distances between charges, with the Mercedes EQS being particularly noteworthy thanks to its 453-mile electric range. Plus, speedy charging times mean that how long you’ll have to wait around to top the batteries up is reducing. The EQS, for example, can manage a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 31 minutes.

But it’s the charging that remains one of the electric vehicle’s key drawbacks. For most people, an average EV’s range will be more than enough for daily commutes and average-size journeys, but topping the cars up after these trips is much easier for motorists with driveways or garages. Therefore those without off-street parking are reliant on public charging, which can often be far more expensive – and trickier to find – than charging at home.

