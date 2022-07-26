New Porsche GT3 RS to be revealed on August 17

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Porsche GT3 RS to be revealed on August 17

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 3.54pm
(Porsche)
(Porsche)

Porsche has confirmed that its eagerly awaited 911 GT3 RS supercar will be revealed on August 17.

Sitting right at the top of the Porsche 911 line-up, the GT3 RS is Porsche’s most track-focused road car and has built up an incredible reputation over several generations.

Following the arrival of the regular GT3 last year, Porsche has been working on the full-fat RS model, and after being spied on tests on numerous occasions, it now has a confirmed reveal date.

Porsche has also released new teaser images of the GT3 RS being put through its paces at its Weissach test facility. Although the car is still slightly disguised, the huge rear wing is clearly visible, while it also appears to have new wheel arches, giving it a more muscular look. More pronounced air intakes can be seen on the bonnet as well.

Inspired by Porsche’s racing models – including the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R GT – a power output of around 500bhp is expected from its 4.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine.

Andreas Preuninger, director of the GT model line at Porsche, said: “The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimised for track use than its predecessors. The spontaneously responsive, high-revving, four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with approximately 500bhp has proved ideal for use at track days and club sport events.

(Porsche)

“That’s why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and the chassis in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS.”

The reveal of the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be livestreamed on August 17 at 4pm.

