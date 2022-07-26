Mini Concept Aceman hints at brand’s electric future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mini Concept Aceman hints at brand’s electric future

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 11.04pm
(Mini)
(Mini)

Mini has unveiled its ‘Concept Aceman’ – an electric crossover that points at things to come from the British brand.

Mini says the Aceman concept gives an ‘initial glimpse’ at its new electric crossover that will sit between the standard Mini Hatch and Countryman SUV. Confusingly, a Mini model, called the Paceman, fulfilled this exact role between 2012 and 2016, but was discontinued due to slow sales. It wasn’t offered with an electric powertrain, however.

Based around a concept of ‘charismatic simplicity’, the Aceman shows off a new design direction for Mini, based around the idea of a reduced design that gives ‘greater significance’ to key design features. The brand pinpoints strongly contoured wheel arches, large wheels and a roof rack as particular highlights.

(Mini)

The hexagonal grille is completely closed off, with light green LED contour lighting providing a funky lighting signature. Mini is also moving away from its signature, classic round headlights.

Lighting is a key part of the Aceman generally, as when the driver gets closer, a sequence of lights keep getting brighter, with a sound emitting from the exterior speakers. When the car is unlocked, the matrix LED units in the grille then display a Union Jack pattern. This sequencing continues to the interior, too, as when the door is opened, various projections light up the roof lining, dashboard and door panels.

Despite occupying quite a small footprint – it measures just 4.05m in length, some 15cm less than a Nissan Juke – Mini promises plenty of interior space, with ‘seating for five’. Mini has also repositioned the gear selector and parking brake higher up the dashboard, helping to free up further space around the centre console.

(Mini)

Sustainability plays a key part of the Aceman too, with the model completely free of leather and chrome, with much of the interior made from knitted recycled textile. The new central OLED, built around an Android operating system, display is likely to make its way onto production Mini models in the future, with the large circular display being seen in spy shot pictures of the 2023 Mini Hatch.

Three new ‘Experience Modes’ have also been created to personalise the driving experience. For starters, a ‘Personal’ mode allows the user to transfer their own image onto the touchscreen, complemented by a moving picture on the dashboard, such as ocean waves. ‘Pop-Up’ mode then suggests appropriate navigation destinations based on categories. Selecting ‘Tasty’, for example, can locate popular restaurants.

Finally, ‘Vivid’ mode transforms the dashboard into a letter game, entertaining occupants when stuck in traffic or when charging.

(Mini)

Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini, said: “The Mini Concept Aceman provides an initial glimpse of a completely new vehicle, bridging the space between the Mini Cooper and the MINI Countryman in the model family’s future.

“This concept car reflects how Mini is reinventing itself for its all-electric future and what the brand stands for: an electrified go-kart feel, an immersive digital experience and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint.”

