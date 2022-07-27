Half of car dealers have yet to sell an EV, report reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Half of car dealers have yet to sell an EV, report reveals

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 12.00pm
(PA)
(PA)

A new study has found that half of car dealers have yet to sell an electric car, with many feeling unprepared to supply such models to their customers.

As part of Auto Trader’s ongoing ‘Road to 2030’ study, the brand surveyed dealers on their readiness for an electric future. Out of the 341 firms that responded to the survey, 50.4 per cent had never sold an electric car, while 51.6 per cent said they felt ‘unprepared’ and ‘not strategically ready’ to respond to the surging demand for electric cars.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show that 115,249 electric cars were registered in the UK in the first six months of 2022, accounting for 14.4 per cent of all sales, and representing a sharp 56 per cent increase in registrations over the same period in 2021.

Electric car charging
(Hyundai)

By 2030, Auto Trader predicts there will be nine million electric cars on the road, which will make up half of all models aged between three and five years old. Under government proposals, in 2030 all new conventional petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned, though new hybrid vehicles will be able to stay on sale until 2035.

There’s a big disparity between franchised and independent dealers when it comes to EV preparedness, with only 14.3 per cent of franchised retailers having not sold an electric car, compared to 59.6 per cent of independents.

Of those that have never sold an EV, only 4.7 per cent said they intend to start selling electric cars in the next 12 months, with a staggering 22.5 per cent saying they have no plans to sell EVs at all.

Marc Palmer, brand director at Auto Trader, said: “There’s a massive opportunity here for retailers to start to think about how they will sell EVs and how they will arm themselves with the right information and, crucially, the right training.

“EVs aren’t to be feared, and they certainly shouldn’t be ignored as very soon they will become a meaningful part of a retailer’s forecourt.”

