Police publish footage from triple road tragedy – and issue fresh plea to drivers over mobile phones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Police publish footage from triple road tragedy – and issue fresh plea to drivers over mobile phones

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 4.38pm
(Durham Constabulary)
(Durham Constabulary)

Durham police have released a hard-hitting video of a crash in which three people were killed by a lorry driver using his mobile phone while at the wheel – and have urged motorists to ignore their mobiles while driving.

The 21-minute film focuses on a fatal accident which occurred on July 15, 2021 on the A1(M) at Bowburn. Three people were killed and several more were injured.

It was caused by Ion Onut, of Galashiels, Scotland, who was browsing the internet on his phone when his Scania lorry crashed into slow-moving traffic on the northbound carriageway. Police described the aftermath as ‘like a bomb having gone off’.

In the video, Onut speaks from his prison cell, after being jailed for eight years and 10 months for three counts causing death by dangerous driving.

He says: “I have to live with this for the rest of my life. I never had a chance to apologise, to say sorry for what I had done to those who lost their loved ones, the people who were injured, the ones who suffer from flashbacks.

“By being on my phone for a long period of time and then realising the traffic ahead of me had stopped, I had absolutely zero chance to act and put my brakes on.

“It shows you how quickly it happens, and how quickly your life changes from being normal to now being in prison, having a sentence of eight years. When I saw the videos of what happened it was unimaginable and hard to see. It was so disturbing knowing that it was me in that lorry ploughing through the cars.”

The film was created by Durham Constabulary’s media team in an effort to urge motorists not to use their phones while driving and ‘in a bid to prevent further tragedies’, the force said.

Featuring various witnesses and victims of the crash, it includes Junior Sullivan, whose parents Elaine Sullivan and David Daglish died in the collision.

Detective Constable Natalie Horner, from Durham Constabulary’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Ion’s actions on that day caused far-reaching and heart-breaking consequences for all of those involved – the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives, the people who witnessed the collision, and the emergency services who attended the horrific scene.

“Ion himself has to live with the horror of knowing that two families have been ripped apart. He will never be the same again as a result of his actions.

“We hope this film highlights just how devastating using a mobile phone or other device at the wheel of a vehicle can be. In one split second, your life and other innocent people’s lives might never be the same again.

“Please, put the phone down while driving.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier