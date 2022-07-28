Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz Cargo hits the road from £38,125

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz Cargo hits the road from £38,125

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 9.22am
The ID. Buzz Cargo has a range of up to 256 miles
Volkswagen Commercial’s latest vehicle – the ID. Buzz Cargo – has arrived on the market priced from £38,125.

Utilising a 77kWh battery, the ID. Buzz Cargo can travel for up to 256 miles on a single charge, but has enough space for two Euro pallets to be loaded sideways. It can also tow up to 1,000kg with an optional trailer hitch.

The Cargo has a large, open load area

Buyers are able to choose from a two- or three-seat configuration, while the fixed partition between the cab and load area can be fitted with a window to provide extra space for loading longer items. Two sliding doors aid access to the load area further.

Entry-level Commerce-specification vehicles arrive with a heated driver’s seat, front and rear parking sensors and a 10-inch infotainment system which incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Commerce’s £38,125 starting price also includes three services and one MOT.

All Cargo models get a large central touchscreen

Move up to Commerce Plus – which starts from £43,275 – and adaptive cruise control is added alongside keyless entry, a rear-view camera and a multifunction steering wheel. A wide number of assistance systems, such as travel assist, lane keep assist and emergency assist are also included in this grade.

For now, these prices exclude VAT and on-the-road pricing, with the ID. Buzz Cargo available to order from August. Volkswagen has also stated that the ID. Buzz Cargo’s eligibility for the plug-in grant – which can be applied to electric vans and could save up to £2,500 off smaller electric commercial vehicles – is currently ‘pending’.

