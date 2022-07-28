UK car production grows for second month in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK car production grows for second month in a row

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 10.06am
Workers on the production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland after they were told that the car manufacturer is to end the night shift at its UK plant.
Vehicle production in the UK increased for the second consecutive month in June.

Figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that 72,946 new cars rolled off UK production lines, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.6 per cent. It follows on from a 13 per cent growth in May, which was the first time that production had increased in close to a year.

Overall, car production is down by 19.2 per cent in the first six months of the year, with 95,792 fewer cars built compared with the same period in 2021. In total, 403,131 cars have been built, with the SMMT stating that this represents the weakest first half since the pandemic affected 2020, and worse than 2009 when the global financial crisis crippled demand.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “Car manufacturers have been suffering from a ‘long Covid’ for much of 2022, as global component shortages undermine production and put supply chains under extreme pressure. Key model changeovers and the closure of a major plant last year have also impacted output, but there are grounds for optimism with rising output over the last two months.”

This year-to-date decline has mainly come about as a result of a drop in export volumes, with 23.9 per cent fewer cars produced for overseas markets in the first half of 2022. It represents a loss of 99,388 units compared with the same period last year.

However, production of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) has continued to swell, with 32,282 produced in the first half of the year – an increase of 6.5 per cent. During June, the production of BEVs increased by 44.2 per cent, resulting in a record output of zero-emissions vehicles for the month.

In contrast, the production of hybrid, petrol and diesel cars has declined by 19.9, 8.0 and 60.2 per cent respectively in the first half of 2022.

Hawes added: “Sky-high energy costs, non-competitive business rates and skills shortages must all be addressed if we are to build on our inherent strengths and seize the opportunities presented by the dash for decarbonised mobility.”

