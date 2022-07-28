Two-hour queues at Dover ahead of ‘extremely busy’ weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Two-hour queues at Dover ahead of ‘extremely busy’ weekend

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 10.20am Updated: July 28 2022, 11.12am
Holidaymakers faced two-hour queues at the Port of Dover on Thursday amid warnings that this weekend will be ‘extremely busy’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Holidaymakers faced two-hour queues at the Port of Dover on Thursday amid warnings that this weekend will be ‘extremely busy’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Holidaymakers faced two-hour queues at the Port of Dover on Thursday amid warnings that this weekend will be “extremely busy”.

Ferry operator DFDS urged passengers to “allow 120 minutes to complete the check-in process and border controls” at the Kent port.

Demand for cross-Channel sailings is expected to surge in the coming days, leading to fears of more disruption.

Tens of thousands of families saw the start of their summer holidays ruined last weekend as the roads approaching Dover were gridlocked, leading to delays of several hours.

This was blamed on a shortage of French border officers and a serious crash on the M20.

National Highways, which manages England’s motorways and major A roads, said: “Drivers travelling in and around Kent are advised to plan ahead as this weekend is likely to be extremely busy.

“Operation Brock contraflow remains in place on the M20 and is part of a series of measures to improve Kent’s resilience and ensure the smooth flow of traffic through the region in the event of disruption to services across the English Channel.”

People driving to Dover are advised to leave extra time for their journeys and ensure they have enough food and water.

Port of Dover
Cars queue to enter the Port of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Earlier this month, the port advised passengers to expect average wait times of 60-90 minutes at French border controls during peak periods because UK tourists are “subject to enhanced checks” due to Brexit.

Meanwhile the AA issued an “amber traffic warning” with congestion expected to peak between 11am and 3pm on Friday and Saturday.

This is due to a combination of rail strikes, the start of the Football League season in England, the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the first school summer holiday switchover days for holiday lets.

Roads approaching Dover and the Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone are expected to be busy, as well as those serving Devon and Cornwall, such as the M5, A303 and A30.

The south-west and western sections of the M25, the Bristol M4/M5 junction, and the M6, M42, M1 and M62 are also vulnerable to jams this weekend.

Port of Dover
Authorities have worked ‘around the clock’ to clear both freight and tourist traffic in Dover, the port said (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “With holiday let switchover day starting on Friday mixed with train strikes and a huge weekend of sport, we are concerned that drivers will experience delays across the network with the south of England particularly vulnerable.

“All eyes will be on Dover and Folkestone, but we believe changes have been made throughout the week and we will keep our fingers crossed for a smoother trip across the Channel.

“Breakdowns can make jams worse and last weekend we saw a rise in breakdowns where vehicle checks had not been carried out before setting off.

“Spending 10 minutes checking tyres and fluid levels before setting off can make a big difference in helping people getting to their destination.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]