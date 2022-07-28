Land Rover unveils limited-edition adventure-inspired Defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Land Rover unveils limited-edition adventure-inspired Defender

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 10.40am
The Classic Defender starts from £225,000
Land Rover Classic has released a limited run of Defender models that pay tribute to its off-roading and adventure heritage.

Called the Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II, the limited-edition vehicle – of which just 25 examples will be created – will be built using Defender models from 2012 to 2016. These are then stripped and rebuilt by hand, bringing in improved specifications and upgraded parts.

Land Rover Classic Defender
Each cars interior features leather-trimmed Recaros

Each car uses a 5.0-litre V8 engine with 399bhp and 515Nm of torque, as well as an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. It’ll be available in both 90 and 110 layouts as well as a 110 Double Cab pick-up. It’s expected that just five pick-ups will be created, following 10 of the 90 short-wheelbase models and 10 long-wheelbase 110s.

The exterior wears a bespoke camouflage which has been designed by Land Rover Special Vehicles. As well as the main white exterior colour, there is also a black contrast roof and a variety of gloss black elements such as the rivets, screws and vents. All cars wear gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels, too.

Land Rover Classic Defender
Each car can wade up to 500m

A number of expedition-focused touches are included too, such as a winch at the front and a 1.27m-wide LED light bar for the best possible visibility in all conditions. All cars feature a 500m wading depth, while rock sliders and an external roll bar bring added protection.

Inside, there are Recaro sport seats finished in black and white Windsor leather, while Land Rover Classic’s infotainment system brings satellite navigation and mobile device connectivity functions.

All versions are available to order now, with prices starting from £225,000 for the 90.

