Land Rover unveils limited-edition adventure-inspired Defender

Land Rover Classic has released a limited run of Defender models that pay tribute to its off-roading and adventure heritage.

Called the Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II, the limited-edition vehicle – of which just 25 examples will be created – will be built using Defender models from 2012 to 2016. These are then stripped and rebuilt by hand, bringing in improved specifications and upgraded parts.

Each cars interior features leather-trimmed Recaros

Each car uses a 5.0-litre V8 engine with 399bhp and 515Nm of torque, as well as an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. It’ll be available in both 90 and 110 layouts as well as a 110 Double Cab pick-up. It’s expected that just five pick-ups will be created, following 10 of the 90 short-wheelbase models and 10 long-wheelbase 110s.

The exterior wears a bespoke camouflage which has been designed by Land Rover Special Vehicles. As well as the main white exterior colour, there is also a black contrast roof and a variety of gloss black elements such as the rivets, screws and vents. All cars wear gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels, too.

Each car can wade up to 500m

A number of expedition-focused touches are included too, such as a winch at the front and a 1.27m-wide LED light bar for the best possible visibility in all conditions. All cars feature a 500m wading depth, while rock sliders and an external roll bar bring added protection.

Inside, there are Recaro sport seats finished in black and white Windsor leather, while Land Rover Classic’s infotainment system brings satellite navigation and mobile device connectivity functions.

All versions are available to order now, with prices starting from £225,000 for the 90.