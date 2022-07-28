New Ford Mustang set to make debut on September 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Ford Mustang set to make debut on September 14

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 3.02pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford is expected to unveil the latest incarnation of its famous Mustang muscle car on September 14.

The launch date – which was revealed via Ford’s social media accounts – is due to coincide with the Detroit Auto Show in America. Though few details have been revealed in these posts, Ford has accompanied the release with the tagline ‘save the manuals’, which likely means that the new Mustang will retain its six-speed manual gearbox.

Now entering into its seventh generation, the Mustang has proven to be a real hit in the UK, which only gained official right-hand-drive versions in 2015. Since that point, Ford has produced various special edition models and revisions, including the Bullitt – which paid tribute to the iconic movie starring Steve McQueen – Mach 1 and more recent California Editions.

It’s predicted that the new Mustang will build on the current car’s infotainment system, with the previous Sync 3 setup replaced with a more current screen, similar to that fitted to Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-e electric.

It has continued to be offered with a 5.0-litre V8 engine, linked to either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. In keeping with the traditional Mustang layout, modern versions have continued to remain rear-wheel-drive.

On current versions, power tops out at 454bhp, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 4.6 seconds. Both coupe and convertible layouts are available and it’s expected that these will continue to be offered with this latest generation car.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]