Rolls-Royce Spectre enters second phase of development

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 4.48pm
Rolls-Royce Spectre
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce has continued to put its upcoming Spectre through a series of development processes ahead of its launch next year.

Following a testing programme in Arjeplog, Sweden, the Spectre – the brand’s first EV – has now entered its second phase of development in the French Riviera. Designed to reflect the ‘motor car’s everyday use’, this section of the Spectre’s testing has seen it undertake a 625,000-kilometre (388,356-mile) route, as part of the car’s 2.5m-kilometre (1.55m-mile) global testing session.

Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre

The phase is split into two sections, starting off at the Autodrome de Miramas proving ground which, thanks to its irrigation units that create standing water and a heavily banked high-speed bowl, can push the Spectre to the limit.

The second phase of the testing session occurs in the countryside surrounding the facility. Rolls-Royce says that many of its clients drive their cars in this region, which is why 55 per cent of testing has taken place here.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “It is no exaggeration to state that Spectre is the most anticipated Rolls-Royce ever. Free from the restrictions connected to the internal combustion engine, our battery-electric vehicle will offer the purest expression of the Rolls-Royce experience in the marque’s 118-year history.

This latest testing phase proves a suite of advanced technologies that underpin a symbolic shift for Rolls-Royce as it progresses towards a bright, bold, all-electric future. This will secure the ongoing relevance of our brand for generations to come.”

