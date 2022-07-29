Bentley posts record financial results for first half of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bentley posts record financial results for first half of 2022

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 9.58am
The Bentayga S is the new Bentley flagship SUV
The Bentayga S is the new Bentley flagship SUV

Bentley has announced record profits for the first six months of 2022, exceeding those announced for the entirety of 2021.

The luxury British brand’s operating profits were €398 million (£333.5m) which comes in at €9 million (£7.7 million) more than the €389 million (£325.8 million) record it set for the whole of 2021.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Despite the continued global economic instability, it is promising to see Bentley is showing financial consistency as we reinvent the company in line with our Beyond100 strategy and form a basis to withstand further external shocks.

Bentley Bentayga S
The Bentayga took the majority of sales for the first half of 2022

“In particular, a significant increase in demand and capitalisation of our Mulliner personalisation programme has driven record return on sales, and continued global interest in the freshest model line in the luxury sector has resulted in record high revenues.

“I would like to thank our hard-working colleagues for their continued efforts, as Bentley continues its ground-breaking transformation towards an electrified future, financial independence and to be the leader in sustainable luxury mobility.”

Bentley’s Bentayga SUV took the lion’s share of sales at 40 per cent, followed by the Flying Spur and Continental GT which accounted for 27 and 33 per cent of sales respectively.

The firm’s sales were up 33 per cent in Europe and 44 per cent in the UK, which Bentley says has been down to the introduction of the new Continental GT Speed. America remained its strongest market, however, though China’s performance was hampered by extended Covid-19 lockdowns. Worldwide, year-to-date sales increased by three per cent to 7,398 cars.

