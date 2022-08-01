Peugeot’s 208 gains upgraded specification as part of new update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peugeot’s 208 gains upgraded specification as part of new update

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 10.04am
The Peugeot 208 has gained a revised trim list
Peugeot has introduced a number of changes to its 208, introducing more standard equipment as part of a revised trim structure.

From this month, Active Premium+ and Allure Premium+ trim levels will replace the existing Active Premium and Allure Premium. They gain more equipment than before, while there’s no additional cost – though models equipped with new Euro 6.4 emissions-compliant engines will incur a £110 premium.

Peugeot 208
The 208 features Peugeot’s i-Cockpit

Entry-level Active Premium+ models now have dark tinted rear and side windows as standard, as well as automatic windscreen wipers and air conditioning.

Move up to Allure Premium+ versions and the 208 gains an aluminium pack which adds the material to areas such as the pedals and front door sills. In the cabin, these models incorporate a new seven-inch touchscreen with included navigation, as well as Peugeot’s i-Cockpit system that uses a compact steering wheel and head-up digital instrument panel ahead of the driver.

As before, the 208 remains available with a trio of powertrain options – petrol, diesel and fully electric. Clean 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines there to choose from, while the e-208 with its 100kW electric motor can return up to 225 miles from a single charge. Plus, 100kW rapid charging capability means that a 0-80 per cent charge could be finished in as little as 30 minutes.

New 208 models can be purchased either from a dealership or via Peugeot’s Buy Online platform, which allows buyers to configure, finance and order their next car entirely online. A price to part-exchange their existing vehicle can be generated online, too.

