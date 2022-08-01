Aston Martin set to unveil pair of new models at Pebble Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Aston Martin set to unveil pair of new models at Pebble Beach

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 2.40pm
Aston will unveil two new models at Pebble Beach
Aston Martin will reveal two new models at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The British firm says that the ‘two exciting additions’ will add to its high-performance portfolio. The first will ‘encapsulate the brand’s winning track bloodline’ and will pay homage to Aston Martin’s success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This could mean that it is a track-focused version of one of Aston’s existing cars.

The second, meanwhile, will be a new performance-focused model that is defined ‘by new models such as the DBX707, V12 Vantage and the uncompromising Aston Martin Valkyrie’. Both models will be shown at the Aston Martin Club 1913 which overlooks the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach golf links from Friday, August 19, through to Sunday, August 21.

Renato Bisignani, head of global marketing and communications at Aston Martin said: “As one of the premier luxury events in the world, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is an important opportunity for Aston Martin to connect with our loyal customers and showcase our latest product offering.

“We look forward to celebrating Aston Martin’s new era of performance at Pebble Beach and displaying our iconic ultra-luxury models, including a world-first reveal of an exciting new model, and the public debut of another thrilling addition to our breathtaking portfolio.”

Aston Martin will also be showcasing the latest development updates for its Valhalla hybrid supercar. At the event, visitors will be able to see a revised concept of its interior, which aims to allow prospective buyers to test the car’s unique seating position and motorsport-inspired layout.

Limited to 999 examples, the long-awaited Valhalla combines a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a pair of electric motors to produce a combined output of 937bhp.

