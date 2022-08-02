Jeep’s Grand Cherokee 4xe hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeep’s Grand Cherokee 4xe hits the market

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 10.46am
The new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid has gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £69,900.

Due to arrive in the UK early next year, the Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid will be available in Limited, Trailhawk, Overland and Summit Reserve specifications, with all bringing a full plug-in hybrid powertrain capable of delivering up to 31 miles of electric-only range alongside a 0-60mph time of just over six seconds.

The Grand Cherokee is available in a variety of specifications

It’s centred around a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which when combined with two electric motors provides 375bhp and 637Nm of torque.

In keeping with Jeep’s go-anywhere ethos, the new Grand Cherokee 4xe has already been tested over the gruelling Rubicon Trail and even includes a new anti-roll bar disconnect that helps bring extra articulation over rough terrain. Air suspension with electronic semi-active damping is incorporated too.

Entry-level Limited cars are accompanied by a high level of standard equipment, including 20-inch wheels, full LED exterior lighting and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, along with a 10.25-inch driver display. Trailhawk-specification cars are focused on off-road use and as such come with smaller 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tyres, Jeep’s Quadra-drive II off-road technology, an electronic limited-split rear differential axle and three skid plates for added protection, with this specification accompanied by a starting price of £73,900.

Move up to Overland trim – priced from £75,900 – and you’ll get a dual exhaust system as well as a panoramic sunroof and Nappa leather seats.

Finally, there is Summit Reserve. This rides on 21-inch polished wheels, while inside there are Palermo leather seats, real walnut trim pieces and a 19-inch speaker sound system. It’s priced from £82,900.

