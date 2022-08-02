Pimp My Ride set to return to the UK in new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pimp My Ride set to return to the UK in new series

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 11.36am
Pimp My Ride is returning to the UK
The famous early 2000s car restoration series Pimp My Ride will return to the UK later this month.

Hosted by British rapper Lady Leshurr, the new six-part series on MTV’s YouTube channel will highlight the cost and environmental benefits of buying second-hand parts via a partnership with eBay’s Certified Recycle Hub.

Lady Leshurr
UK rapper Lady Leshurr will present the show

Undertaken by Surrey-based workshop Wrench Studios, the transformations will see cars such as a 1966 Volkswagen Beetle and a 1992 Mitsubishi GTO completely restored while given some trademark Pimp My Ride additions such as upgraded sound systems and large interior screens and displays.

Hamid Iqbal, CEO of Wrench Studios, said: “We grew up watching Pimp My Ride. Doing jobs on our own cars on the driveway is what got us into custom work and modifying.

“It’s been 15 years since it was last on air and we’re going to make sure it lives up to expectations.”

A recent eBay survey of 1,919 parts and accessories buyers found that 69 per cent were planning to fit new components themselves, representing an increase of 32 per cent since 2015. It therefore shows an appetite for at-home car upgrades, with all manner of parts and components available online.

Dr Tony Tong, head of automotive at eBay UK said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with MTV on Pimp My Ride, inspiring a new generation of DIY motor enthusiasts to experiment with cost effective, ‘greener’ car parts.”

The new series will kick off via MTV UK’s YouTube channel on Friday, August 19.

