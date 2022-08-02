Jaguar Land Rover furthers electrified research with new facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jaguar Land Rover furthers electrified research with new facility

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 1.38pm
The new site is located in Gaydon
The new site is located in Gaydon

Jaguar Land Rover has opened a new facility designed to test the latest vehicles for electrical and radio interference.

The new Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory at Gaydon will allow JLR to make sure that future vehicles meet legislation and quality standards for both connectivity and electronics. The new Range Rover Sport has been the first vehicle to be subjected to testing at the facility.

Jaguar Land Rover testing
The lab tests that all electronic systems can operate properly without interference

Peter Phillips, senior manager, electromagnetics and compliance at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The importance of testing our vehicles for electromagnetic compatibility cannot be underestimated. Opening this new testing facility is an important step forward for the business and it will play a crucial role in helping us deliver quality, legal, and customer satisfaction.”

The test centre is used to check that electronic equipment and systems function correctly in their electromagnetic environment. It ensures that the unintentional generation of electromagnetic energy, which in turn helps to reduce effects such as electromagnetic interference which could cause issues with electrical components.

An electrically ‘quiet’ rolling road allows engineers to test their vehicles while in motion, with equipment used to test how individual components are working. By doing so, engineers will be able to check that functions such as Bluetooth, satellite navigation and WiFi are all operating as they should be on the vehicle. It can also be used to test assistance systems such as blind spot monitoring.

