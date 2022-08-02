Jaguar Land Rover furthers electrified research with new facility

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jaguar Land Rover has opened a new facility designed to test the latest vehicles for electrical and radio interference.

The new Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory at Gaydon will allow JLR to make sure that future vehicles meet legislation and quality standards for both connectivity and electronics. The new Range Rover Sport has been the first vehicle to be subjected to testing at the facility.

The lab tests that all electronic systems can operate properly without interference

Peter Phillips, senior manager, electromagnetics and compliance at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The importance of testing our vehicles for electromagnetic compatibility cannot be underestimated. Opening this new testing facility is an important step forward for the business and it will play a crucial role in helping us deliver quality, legal, and customer satisfaction.”

Introducing our latest Electromagnetic Compatibility facility to test for the ability of electrical equipment and systems to function correctly, which is increasingly important as we continue to develop electrified and connected vehicles. https://t.co/weAfKFwHqM #Reimagine pic.twitter.com/cvUx6w4Tad — Jaguar Land Rover (@jaguarlandrover) August 2, 2022

The test centre is used to check that electronic equipment and systems function correctly in their electromagnetic environment. It ensures that the unintentional generation of electromagnetic energy, which in turn helps to reduce effects such as electromagnetic interference which could cause issues with electrical components.

An electrically ‘quiet’ rolling road allows engineers to test their vehicles while in motion, with equipment used to test how individual components are working. By doing so, engineers will be able to check that functions such as Bluetooth, satellite navigation and WiFi are all operating as they should be on the vehicle. It can also be used to test assistance systems such as blind spot monitoring.