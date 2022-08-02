Lamborghini posts record half-year results

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lamborghini has set a new record with its best-ever six months to the end of June.

In total, the Italian manufacturer delivered 5,090 cars – up 4.9 per cent on the same period the previous year – while operating profit rose by 69.6 per cent, going from €251 million to €425 million (£209.5m to £354.6m). Turnover reached €1.33 billion (£1.1bn), too.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “We have come to the end of an exceptional first half of the year, despite ongoing uncertainty caused by the geopolitical situation. The outlook is equally positive, with orders taken already covering the whole of 2023 production.”

Automobili Lamborghini just concluded its most profitable semester of all time. Out of 5.090 units, the spectacular success of Urus accounted for 61% of sales while Huracán and Aventador for the remaining 39%. CO2 Emission and Fuel consumption combined: https://t.co/MLO6PI23fq — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 2, 2022

Deliveries were spread across the globe, with America, Asia Pacific and the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) accounting for 34, 25 and 41 per cent of global volumes respectively. The United States was Lamborghini’s number one market with 1,521 deliveries in the country, with 468 heading to Germany and 440 to the UK.

Lamborghini’s Urus SUV continued to take the most sales – accounting for 61 per cent of orders – with the Huracan and Aventador supercars taking the remaining 39 per cent.

Paolo Poma, managing director and chief financial officer of Automobili Lamborghini, added: “This is a very challenging time but Lamborghini is facing it successfully thanks to a clear long-term strategy, which is bolstered by the brand’s great appeal. The results from the first half underline the positive trend and strengthen our conviction that we can end 2022 with a significant increase in results compared to the previous year.”

Lamborghini has also stated that there will be three ‘new product announcements’ this year, with two relating to the Urus and one for the Huracan.