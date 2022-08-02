Lamborghini posts record half-year results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lamborghini posts record half-year results

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 4.56pm
Lamborghini fitted its wild styling and a high-performance engine to offer a unique SUV package. (Lamborghini)
Lamborghini has set a new record with its best-ever six months to the end of June.

In total, the Italian manufacturer delivered 5,090 cars – up 4.9 per cent on the same period the previous year – while operating profit rose by 69.6 per cent, going from €251 million to €425 million (£209.5m to £354.6m). Turnover reached €1.33 billion (£1.1bn), too.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “We have come to the end of an exceptional first half of the year, despite ongoing uncertainty caused by the geopolitical situation. The outlook is equally positive, with orders taken already covering the whole of 2023 production.”

Deliveries were spread across the globe, with America, Asia Pacific and the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) accounting for 34, 25 and 41 per cent of global volumes respectively. The United States was Lamborghini’s number one market with 1,521 deliveries in the country, with 468 heading to Germany and 440 to the UK.

Lamborghini’s Urus SUV continued to take the most sales – accounting for 61 per cent of orders – with the Huracan and Aventador supercars taking the remaining 39 per cent.

Paolo Poma, managing director and chief financial officer of Automobili Lamborghini, added: “This is a very challenging time but Lamborghini is facing it successfully thanks to a clear long-term strategy, which is bolstered by the brand’s great appeal. The results from the first half underline the positive trend and strengthen our conviction that we can end 2022 with a significant increase in results compared to the previous year.”

Lamborghini has also stated that there will be three ‘new product announcements’ this year, with two relating to the Urus and one for the Huracan.

