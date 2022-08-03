Revised Dacia Duster Commercial goes on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Revised Dacia Duster Commercial goes on sale

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 10.04am
The revised Duster Commercial has gone on sale
The revised Duster Commercial has gone on sale

Dacia’s updated Duster has gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £13,995 excluding VAT.

It’s the latest model to gain the firm’s new branding, with Dacia’s latest ‘link’ emblem incorporated into the middle of the grille, which has also been revised. The new emblem also features on the centre caps of the wheels.

There’s also a more stripped-back look to the rear, with simple lettering there to showcase the Dacia name.

Duster Commercial
The Duster Commercial is suited to a variety of tasks

Based on the regular Duster SUV, the Commercial version incorporates a load area which offers up to 1,623 litres of space and a 503kg payload. The rear seats of the regular car have been removed entirely, replaced instead by a flat wooden floor covered with a hard-wearing surface. A mesh bulkhead is used to separate the load area from the passenger cab.

There are a number of engine options, with a turbocharged 89bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol available alongside a turbocharged 148bhp version of the same engine,with the latter available with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The former comes equipped with a six-speed manual as standard.

Duster Commercial
The regular Duster’s rear seats have been removed in favour of a large load area

A 1.5-litre diesel engine is also available, bringing 113bhp and 260Nm of torque. There’s also the option to have either two- or four-wheel-drive, with the former achieving up to 57.6mpg and the latter 53.3mpg.

Dacia has also introduced a simplified specification list, with entry-level ‘Essential’ models incorporating Y-shaped LED lights as standard, as well as air conditioning, electric front windows and cruise control. Bluetooth connectivity and a DAB radio are included too.

Up next is Expression, which is priced from £18,145 excluding VAT. This adds 16-inch alloy wheels, body-colour door handles, a rear-view camera with parking sensors and hill descent control. Four-wheel-drive versions get a centre differential lock, too.

The revised Duster is available to order now, with first deliveries expected in the final quarter of 2022.

