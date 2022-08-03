BMW Group profits rise despite fall in sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW Group profits rise despite fall in sales

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 4.25pm
(BMW)
(BMW)

BMW Group has posted significant profits for the first half of 2022, despite a fall in sales.

The group more than doubled its profits in the first six months of the year, posting €16.1 billion (£13.5bn). In total, the group delivered 1,160,094 vehicles during the first half of the year, compared with 1,339,047 cars over the same period in 2021 – a fall of 13.4 per cent.

BMW accounted for 1,016,228 units, with Mini and Rolls-Royce posting sales of 140,675 and 3,191 respectively. It was only Rolls-Royce which posted a rise in sales, in fact, increasing by 6.8 per cent compared with 2021. Mini’s sales fell by 10.9 per cent over the same period.

BMW Group did see an uplift in the sale of electric models, however, In fact, the sales of BMW and Mini fully electric vehicles rose by 110.3 per cent to 75,890 units in the first half of 2022, more than doubling the figure posted in 2021.

BMW says that ‘significant slowdown in economic activity’ has affected its first six months of 2021 and that international automotive markets are unable to avoid the ‘ongoing tight supply situation for semiconductor components’.

These ongoing issues have caused BMW to revise its outlook for the remainder of the year, stating that there will be a ‘slight decrease’ in the number of cars delivered. It remains true to its initial forecast that the share of electrified vehicles in deliveries will reveal a ‘significant increase’, however.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier