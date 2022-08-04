Electric cars able to travel up to 19 miles after range is depleted, new tests find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Electric cars able to travel up to 19 miles after range is depleted, new tests find

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 9.15am
The BMW i4 was able to travel for 19 miles even when its range readout was zero. (BMW)
Electric cars are able to travel up to 19 miles after their range readout hits zero, new research has discovered.

What Car tested 10 of the latest full electric models to see how far they could go in optimum conditions. In all, contenders fell short by between 8.1 and 18.6 per cent of what their official claimed range was.

However, the vehicles were helped as they continued to run for several miles despite the gauges reading that the battery was entirely depleted. What Car says this suggests that the readouts are being programmed conservatively so that drivers are left with a buffer if they do run out of charge.

The BMW i4 eDrive 40 also had the longest range of the EVs tested – travelling 316 miles to a charge.

Out of all the cars tested, the new BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport went the furthest on a single charge and had the greatest buffer too, of 316 miles and 19 miles respectively.

On the other side, Cupra’s Born had the shortest summer range of 219 miles, while the BMW iX3 had the smallest emergency buffer of just five miles.

The tests were conducted on a closed vehicle proving ground, over a 15-mile route consisting of 2.6 miles of simulated urban traffic, four miles at a steady 50mph and eight miles at 70mph, to reflect motorway driving.

Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y could travel 57 miles further in summer than in winter. (Tesla)

Three of the cars had also been tested during winter time by What Car. The difference in summer ranges compared with those during colder temperatures was apparent, with the BMW iX3 M Sport Pro covering an extra 41 miles in summer and the Kia EV6 RWD GT-Line adding an additional 50 miles in the warmer weather. The Tesla Model Y Long Range gained an extra 57 miles, too.

What Car editor Steve Huntingford said: “The fear of what will happen if you run out of charge in an electric car continues to put many people off making the switch, but our test showed that you not only get plenty of warning, but that even when the range readout hits zero, you’ve still got plenty of time to make it to a refuge area or find somewhere else safe to stop.”

