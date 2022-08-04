New car registrations fall by nine per cent amid ongoing production challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New car registrations fall by nine per cent amid ongoing production challenges

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 11.09am
(PA)
(PA)

New car registrations fell for a fifth consecutive month in July as ongoing production challenges continued to hit manufacturers.

Figures out today from automotive industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that 112,162 new cars were registered in July – a decline of nine per cent on the same month in 2021.

It was the fifth month in a row of decline, although the SMMT points out that the ‘fall is the smallest recorded this year’.

The only two fuel types to increase in popularity were mild-hybrid diesels, which were up 4.3 per cent to 7,104 registrations and electric cars, which saw sales increase by 9.9 per cent in July to 12,243.

RAC analysis
(PA)

However, the pace of growth slowed for electric cars, with this being the weakest monthly uplift recorded for EVs since the pandemic.

The overall drop in registrations is being put down to ‘ongoing supply chain issues’, particularly a lack of semiconductors that are used throughout a car. The SMMT says the issue has been ‘exacerbated’ by recent Covid lockdowns in China, as well as disruption from the Ukraine conflict.

Because of the ongoing disruption, the SMMT has downgraded its registration forecast for the year, with 1.6 million new cars now predicted for all of 2022 – a fall of 2.8 per cent on 2021.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “The automotive sector has had another tough month and is drawing on its fundamental resilience during a third consecutive challenging year as the squeeze on supply bedevils deliveries.

“While order books are strong, we need a healthy market to ensure the sector delivers the carbon savings government ambitions demand. The next prime minister must create the conditions for economic growth, restore consumer confidence and support the transition to zero emission mobility.”

On a brighter note, July’s two best-selling cars were both produced in the UK, with the Nissan Qashqai in pole position and the Mini taking second place, at 2,514 and 2,410 registrations respectively. The Hyundai Tucson was the third most popular new car with 2,267 registrations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]