These were July’s best-selling new cars

Last month saw a fifth consecutive decline in new car registrations, with sales falling by nine per cent year-on-year to 112,162 units.

Interestingly the number of electric cars slowed down compared to recent months, with sales growing by the smallest percentage (9.9 per cent) since the pandemic. The drop in registrations is being put down to ongoing supply chain disruption, which is limiting the number of models that manufacturers are able to produce and deliver to customers.

However, amid the doom and gloom, a number of new cars proved particularly popular. Let’s take a look at the 10 most popular models in July.

1. Nissan Qashqai –2,514 registrations

(Nissan)

Nissan’s Qashqai proved not only to be the best-selling SUV in July, but the most popular car overall. Produced in Sunderland, the Japanese firm seems to be prioritising British orders, with this family crossover continuing to prove a hit with its combination of style, space and value.

Its appeal will also be growing shortly with the introduction of a new e-Power hybrid model, bringing greater performance and fuel efficiency to customers. Just over 2,500 Qashqais were registered in July.

2. Mini – 2,410 registrations

(Mini)

It’s another UK-produced car in second place, with the well-loved Mini Hatch selling just shy of the Qashqai’s total. Famed for its style, this Mini continues to offer huge appeal to those wanting a fun and eye-catching small car.

The Mini also offers a fantastic interior and plenty of standard equipment, while an excellent range of powertrains means there’s something to suit most. The Electric version is proving particularly popular at the moment.

3. Hyundai Tucson – 2,267 registrations

(Hyundai)

The Tucson is now another regular in the top 10 list, with Hyundai’s mid-size SUV climbing up the charts in July. There’s a lot going for this family SUV, with its new stand-out design proving to be a key attraction for buyers.

Moving inside, the Tuscon gets a new higher-quality interior that’s packed with technology, while it continues to offer lots of rear seat space and a big boot. A choice of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models is also contributing to its success.

4. Volkswagen T-Roc – 2,221 registrations

(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s recently revamped its T-Roc crossover, and it’s clearly striking a chord with buyers, with this model outselling VW’s own Golf and Polo. Now boasting a higher-quality interior and smarter design, the T-Roc is among one of the best cars in its segment.

Volkswagen offers a huge choice of engines and trim levels to extend its appeal, while the T-Roc is also good to drive, looks the part and offers plenty of interior space.

5. Volkswagen Golf – 2,204 registrations

(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has been hit quite hard by ongoing supply chain disruption, but it’s looking like the firm is back on track, as its popular Golf remains the fifth best-selling car for a second month. This latest model boasts a new, tech-laden cabin, which is particularly appealing to a younger audience.

The sheer choice of versions also continues to contribute to its sales success, from entry-level petrol models to sporty diesels and even a choice of plug-in hybrids.

6. Vauxhall Corsa – 2,121 registrations

(Vauxhall)

Though the Vauxhall Corsa slips down the charts in July, it’s worth remembering that this hatchback remains the best-selling model so far in 2022 – and by a healthy margin, too.

Vauxhall’s electric Corsa-e is proving a particular hit with buyers, with recent revisions now meaning it can travel up to a claimed 222 miles from a single charge. Conventional petrol engines remain available, however.

7. Audi A1 – 2,098 registrations

(Audi)

As Audi’s smallest and most affordable model, the A1 offers huge appeal to those looking for a premium model from the German firm. With a stunning interior that feels like it’s been lifted out of one of Audi’s larger and more expensive models, the A1 is one of the most upmarket small cars around.

Yet there’s still a decent amount of interior space on offer, while a good mix of turbocharged petrol engines makes the A1 a great option in the supermini segment.

8. Kia Sportage – 2,087 registrations

(Kia)

Kia’s latest fifth-generation Sportage represents a big step forward for the South Korean firm, with its interior being a particular highlight with its twin digital screens and premium look. That said, it remains very practical and ideal for families.

Kia’s excellent seven-year warranty remains a key selling point too, while the sheer choice of engines on offer on the latest Sportage is seriously impressive – from diesels to plug-in hybrids capable of 43 miles to a charge.

9. Toyota Aygo X – 1,939 registrations

(Toyota)

A new entry to the top 10 list in July is Toyota’s Aygo X. Only recently launched, this funky city car replaces the old Aygo, and though many talk about the decline of this segment, the success of this Toyota seems to suggest otherwise.

Boasting new crossover-inspired styling, the Aygo X offers lots of street cred, while the level of standard equipment on offer is very impressive for such a small car. Its efficient, small petrol engine is likely striking a chord with buyers looking to reduce their running costs or downsize in the cost of living crisis.

10. Toyota Yaris – 1,811 registrations

(Toyota)

It’s another Toyota that rounds off the top 10 with the well-loved Yaris. This latest model is continuing on 20-plus years of success for this supermini, and now gets a more modern look inside and out.

But a particularly important draw to the Yaris is its self-charging hybrid system, which is superb on fuel – Toyota claims up to 68.8mpg, along with CO2 emissions of just 92g/km.