Home Lifestyle Motoring

Citroen C3 range expanded with new ‘Shine’ version

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 12.55pm
(Citroen)
(Citroen)

Citroen has announced a new ‘Shine’ specification for its C3, offering customers further choice and value.

Available exclusively through the Citroen Online Store, the new grade sits above the value-based ‘You’ trim level and beneath the C-Series.

Available in four body colours – Soft Sand, Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey and Spring Blue – all versions also come with 16-inch alloy wheels a black roof and black ‘Colour Pack’, which brings glass black inserts to the bumpers, lower door panels and dashboard.

Standard equipment is generous, incorporating keyless entry, electric folding mirrors and a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear parking sensors and lane departure warning are also fitted.

The C3 Shine will come exclusively with the popular 108bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Prices for the Citroen C3 Shine start from £16,995, though the brand has also announced attractive finance rates. With a deposit of £4,391.88, customers can get behind the wheel for £169 per month over a four-year contract.

The French firm has been building its ‘buy online’ platform, with several trim levels being web-only specials, including this latest C3 Shine. Citroen’s range is also expanding in 2022, with the brand recently introducing the C5 X as its funky new flagship model, while the popular C5 Aircross is being refreshed with an overhauled design and new infotainment system.

