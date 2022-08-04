Royal Mail strengthens green credentials with 2,000 electric Peugeot postvans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Royal Mail strengthens green credentials with 2,000 electric Peugeot postvans

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 2.33pm
(Royal Mail/Peugeot)
(Royal Mail/Peugeot)

Peugeot is to supply Royal Mail with 2,000 electric vans as the postal service looks to increase the number of EVs on its fleet.

The French firm’s vans have been widely used by Royal Mail since 2009, with Peugeot saying there are already 28,000 of its commercial vehicles being used by the national delivery service.

Royal Mail is now ramping up its EV plans, with the aim of having 5,500 electric vehicles on its fleet by spring 2023. As part of this, Peugeot is supplying 2,000 battery-powered vans to the group, with deliveries starting this month.

(Royal Mail)

It comprises 1,000 of the smaller Peugeot e-Partner models and 1,000 of the mid-size Peugeot e-Expert. Various body styles of each van are available, with an electric range of up to 205 miles offered by the e-Expert and 171 miles from the e-Partner.

Julie David, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: “I am incredibly pleased that we can continue to support Royal Mail with models from our award-winning electric van range, including the Peugeot e-Partner, which is set to be produced right here in the UK at our Ellesmere Port plant from early next year.

“The Peugeot e-Partner and e-Expert make no compromise on useful volume or practicality compared with the diesel versions. With every van in our range already benefiting from an electric version and every car offering an electrified variant by 2024, we look forward to continuing our support of the Royal Mail and its ambition for a greener future.”

Seventy of Royal Mail’s delivery offices have already started with the transition to electrification, particularly in cities operating low-emission zones, including London, Bristol and Oxford.

Royal Mail also recently announced that it had passed the milestone of having 3,000 electric vehicles on its fleet.

