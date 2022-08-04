Stephen Hawking’s Volkswagen Caravelle coming up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Hawking’s Volkswagen Caravelle coming up for auction

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 4.05pm Updated: August 4 2022, 4.09pm
(Silverstone Auctions)
(Silverstone Auctions)

A Volkswagen Caravelle used by professor Stephen Hawking for more than a decade is going under the hammer later this month.

Purchased in June 1988 by Hawking, it was used to help with the mobility of the disabled scientist, who is famed for his groundbreaking research into black holes and for his book A Brief History of Time.

Also known for his sense of humour and computer that gave him a voice, this Caravelle was even used as his wedding car for his marriage to Elaine Mason. It continued to be used until 1999, until Hawking’s deteriorating health meant a change in wheelchair was needed, which wasn’t compatible with the fittings of the VW.

After this, the Caravelle remained with close family, and is being offered at auction directly from Hawking’s nephew. The late scientist’s disabled parking permit is even still in the glovebox. Now with 90,000 miles on the clock, it has been regularly serviced and was professionally painted a few years ago. It’s said to have ‘survived in excellent original condition’.

Hawking’s nephew, who hasn’t been named, said: “It has been a real dilemma as to what to do with my uncle’s VW, as it’s not being used and taking up room in a much-needed garage; the family would like a science or Professor Hawking enthusiast to be the next custodian of it, rightly appreciating it for its special connection to such an enigmatic and important British figure.”

The Volkswagen Caravelle is going under the hammer on August 27 with Silverstone Auctions, and is being offered with no reserve.

Stephen Hawking’s disabled parking permit can be found in the VW’s glovebox (Silverstone Auctions)

Joe Watts of Silverstone Auctions, said: “This vehicle is a very significant element to the later life of Hawking; it has a full continuity of Hawking family ownership, having never been owned by anyone other than his close relatives.

“It makes this humble VW all the more special, unique and important to collectors of items that have been owned by iconic figures.”

