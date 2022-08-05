Nico Rosberg takes delivery of first Rimac Nevera hypercar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nico Rosberg takes delivery of first Rimac Nevera hypercar

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 10.49am
(Rimac)
(Rimac)

Ex-Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has become the first person to take delivery of the new electric Rimac Nevera hypercar.

Rimac is a Croatian electrification company that is rapidly growing. Based on the outskirts of Zagreb, the firm bought a majority stake in Bugatti last year and works with a number of other manufacturers.

It also develops its own electric hypercars, with the Nevera being its latest model.

(Rimac)

Described by Rimac as the ‘world’s first all-electric hypercar GT’, it boasts a huge 1,889bhp, allowing for an incredible 0-60mph time of just 1.85 seconds.

It will also be limited to just 150 units, with 2016 Formula 1 winner Rosberg becoming the first owner of one.

His Nevera bears the chassis number #001, and Rimac said Rosberg wanted to go for the ‘full Batmobile spec’. It’s painted in Stellar Black with polished Vertex wheels and gloss-black brake callipers, while the inside is trimmed in black Alcantara and features a subtle signature from Rosberg.

Prior to the Nevera being delivered to his home in Monaco, Rosberg travelled to Croatia to meet up with Mate Rimac, CEO of the firm, and see the brand’s latest developments.

Rosberg said: “Ever since I first met Mate and truly understood the genius behind Nevera, I knew I wanted car number one. For me, this car represents absolutely everything I could ever want.

“It showcases the very best of innovative electrification technology, bringing it into a car designed literally from the ground up to be not just incredibly fast – or the fastest – but really great to drive, too. I can’t wait to see what it can do.”

(Rimac)

Rosberg decided to retire from F1 after winning the 2016 championship, and since then has put a career focus on sustainability and green technologies, investing in Formula E while also having a team in the electric Extreme E racing series.

Rimac said: “We’re all looking forward to following Nico’s journeys with the Nevera. All of his cars are used and enjoyed, which is exactly what we encourage our owners to do. If anyone can test the limits of what we’ve built, it’s him. We’re proud to call Nico a friend and the first member of the rapidly expanding Rimac Nevera owner family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier