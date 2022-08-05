Lexus joins Motability scheme with hybrid-powered UX

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lexus joins Motability scheme with hybrid-powered UX

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 11.33am
(Lexus)
(Lexus)

Lexus has announced that it is joining the Motability scheme for the first time.

Though sibling firm Toyota has been a part of the Motability scheme for some years, this is Lexus’s first entry, with the brand’s first model being its UX 250h hybrid crossover. Just a single trim will be offered to customers – F Sport Design – which brings 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12-inch media display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and heated front seats to name just a few features.

The ‘F Sport’ also denotes a more purposeful look inside and out, with the UX receiving a black spindle grille, sportier bumpers and ‘F’ badging.

(Lexus)

Chris Hayes, director of Lexus in the UK, said: “The Motability Scheme provides a valuable service, helping thousands of people to access a new vehicle and help maintain their mobility independence.

“We are confident our new UX 250h will be an attractive proposition for those looking for a premium electrified model, supported by Lexus’s exceptional reliability and industry-leading customer service.”

Lexus says its dealer network will have ‘specially trained team members’ to help Motability customers, too.

The UX 250h will be offered on Motability with a £3,995 advance payment, with the full weekly motability allowance going towards the car.

Motability enables those who receive a mobility allowance to use that money to put towards the lease of a new vehicle. More affordable cars are entirely covered by this allowance, though more expensive models will require you to make an advance payment.

All aspects of vehicle ‘ownership’ is also included, such as fuel, insurance, servicing and repairs, with the exception of fuel.

