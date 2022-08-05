New MG4 EV to start from £25,995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New MG4 EV to start from £25,995

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 12.45pm
(MG)
(MG)

MG has announced prices and specifications for its new electric MG4 hatchback.

Joining the ZS EV crossover and MG5 estate in the brand’s electric car line-up, the MG4 is its first all-electric hatchback and promises impressive value for money, spaciousness and technology.

With prices starting from £25,995, it will be the most affordable full-size EV on the market, comfortably undercutting rivals such as the Nissan Leaf by several thousand pounds.

(MG)

That £25,995 price tag buys an MG4 in ‘SE Standard Range’ form, which uses a 51kWh battery that allows for a claimed range of 218 miles. Standard equipment also includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, seven-inch digital dial display and automatic LED headlights.

The SE is also offered in a ‘Long Range’ form, which uses a larger 64kWh battery that extends the claimed range to 281 miles, while 135kW rapid charging capability means it can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 35 minutes. This model is priced from £28,495.

At the top and with prices starting from £31,495 is the ‘Trophy Long Range’, which features an upgraded ‘MG Pilot’ driver assistance package incorporating lane change assist and blind spot monitoring. It also gets leather seats and a 360-degree camera system plus keyless entry.

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, said: “Our first all-electric hatchback will offer a level of equipment usually expected from premium and performance EV manufacturers.

“We believe our new MG4 EV will be an enticing proposition for customers seeking an affordable electric car without compromise. The potential of the innovative modular scalable platform is considerable and is set to deliver some exciting new MGs over the coming years.”

The MG4 will go on sale in September, with all versions also boasting a seven-year warranty.

