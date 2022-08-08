Track driving boosts mood more than a gym workout, finds study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Track driving boosts mood more than a gym workout, finds study

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 10.05am
Attendees were tested through a cardio workout as well as track driving
Driving on a circuit has a more positive impact on a person’s mood than a visit to the gym, a new study has discovered.

Abarth and Loughborough University have teamed up to look at the positive impact that driving on track can have on a person’s emotions, with the ‘Circuit Training Mood Test’ developed to look at the different emotional responses a person has going around a track compared with a gym workout.

Attendees drove laps of Mallory Park Race Circuit in an Abarth F595, 595 Essesse and 595 Competizione, before being taken out for a ‘hot lap’ from a professional driver. Then, Loughborough University put on a set of cardio and resistance training exercises at its sporting facility.

Track driving study
Heart monitors were used

In order to calculate how the moods of people changed, different monitoring systems were used including facial recognition technology, which was set up in the gym and car to track people’s facial expressions. A heart rate monitor was also operated.

The test found that happiness levels were 116 per cent higher when the attendees were driving compared with the cardio workout yet there was only a small difference in mood – four per cent – between track driving and a weights session.

Alongside, it found that people were 20 per cent happier when taking on a precision driving circuit session compared with a gym workout consisting of a cardio and weights session. They were 63 per cent happier when compared to doing cardio alone, too.

Track driving study
A number of Abarth models were used

The test also revealed that having a ‘hot lap’ in the passenger seat being driven by a professional driver was, on average, 77 per cent more enjoyable than a gym workout that consisted of cardio and resistance training.

Reader in Digital Health, Dr Dale Esliger at Loughborough University, who led the experiment said: “It is widely reported about how important physical activity is, not only for a person’s physical wellbeing but also their emotional state.

“However, we know much less about how driving – specifically on a racetrack – can impact an individual’s mood.

“The preliminary data indicates that while both the track and gym activity had positive emotional benefits, in this case, the thrill of the track driving element undoubtedly came out on top in boosting the mood of the attendees.”

