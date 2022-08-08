Skoda updates Enyaq iV with new software and upgraded battery management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Skoda updates Enyaq iV with new software and upgraded battery management

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 2.45pm
Skoda's Enyaq is based on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform
Skoda’s Enyaq is based on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform

Skoda has introduced a number of updates for its electric Enyaq iV as part of a 2023 model-year revision.

The Enyaq now benefits from a new platform software, which allows the vehicle to accept future updates over the air. On top of this, this upgrades the navigation system and head-up display with clearer, more user-friendly designs. Remote access – which was previously only available as an option – is now standard on all Enyaq models and allows users to view their car’s parked location and charging status via a smartphone app.

Skoda Enyaq
The Enyaq can now accept over-the-air updates as standard

The update also brings improvements to the Enyaq’s battery management system, helping to reduce electrical losses and, in turn, ensure that the car is delivering the best possible electrical range.

Skoda has also simplified the option packs available on the Enyaq, with just four now remaining – Clever, Plus, Advanced and Maxx. Clever – which is priced from £2,755 on Enyaq iV 60 and 80 models but included as standard on SportLine Plus versions – adds keyless entry and start, heated front seats and a two-zone leather heated steering wheel, among other functions.

Move up to Plus – priced from £4,830 – and you’ll find full LED matrix headlights added alongside an electrically adjustable drivers seat while Advanced – priced from £6,980 – builds on this with a head-up display and Skoda’s new ‘Crystal Face’ illuminated front grille.

Finally, the Maxx package – which is priced from £9,375 – adds in adjustable front seats with powered lumbar support, an around-view parking camera and dynamic chassis control.

Further options can be added, such as a panoramic sunroof, partition net screen and heat pump. The updated Enyaq can be ordered now, with prices starting from £38,480.

