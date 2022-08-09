Car dealers reveal their most unusual experiences from the last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Car dealers reveal their most unusual experiences from the last year

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 11.23am
Many dealers have had some interesting experiences when selling a car
Many dealers have had some interesting experiences when selling a car

Some of the most memorable customer interactions with car dealers in the UK have been revealed as part of a new study.

Dealers often have to field all manner of unusual questions and requests prior to even meeting a customer, with the strangest reported by used car buying platform CarGurus over the last 12 months including if a car could fit a medieval jousting pole and whether a dealer would pay the buyer’s insurance for them.

Buyers’ families were often included in the buying process, with one customer telling a dealer that his wife would divorce him if there wasn’t a bigger discount applied to the car. Another even offered his children in part-exchange.

One customer even stated that the dealer was offering them too much for their trade-in vehicle, before settling on a valuation halfway between the dealer’s and their own.

Car dealership
(CarGurus)

Chris Knapman, global director of editorial content at CarGurus, said: “While an increasing percentage of the research required to purchase a car is now carried out online, visiting a dealership remains a crucial part of the buying process for many people.

“The last 12 months have seen plenty of weird and wonderful interactions between car buyers and dealers. There’s certainly never a dull moment on Britain’s forecourts.”

These interesting interactions weren’t reserved for the forecourt, either, with test drives proving to be another area for strange requests. One customer had to swap shoes with the dealer so that their feet could better fit the pedals, for instance.

Dealers also had to tackle odd items being left in trade-in vehicles. CarGurus reported that everything from severed mannequin heads to false teeth was left in cars, alongside prosthetic limbs and ‘mysterious powders’.

