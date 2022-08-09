Bentley’s Batur set to launch firm’s new design direction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bentley’s Batur set to launch firm’s new design direction

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 2.07pm
The Batur will be revealed during Monterey Car Week
The Batur will be revealed during Monterey Car Week

Bentley is due to unveil a new hand-built grand tourer that will launch a new ‘design language’ for the firm.

Called the Bentley Mulliner Batur, it’s due to be fully revealed during Monterey Car Week on Sunday, August 21. It follows on from the Bacalar, which was a bespoke convertible model of which only 12 were destined to be made. Hand-built by Mulliner – Bentley’s in-house bespoke division – the Bacalar sold out immediately.

Bentley Batur
The Batur is the latest car to come from Mulliner

It’s not clear yet whether or not the Batur will follow a similar theme to the Bacalar, which was powered by a 6.0-litre W12 engine with 650bhp and 900Nm of torque. Though the Bacalar came with all-wheel-drive – much like the regular Continental GT – it could push much of its power to the rear wheels to help with driving dynamics.

Though sharing similar proportions with the Continental GT Convertible, the Bacalar shared no body panels with any other Bentley model. It’s likely that the Batur will follow a similarly bespoke design process too.

Bentley has said that the Batur will reveal an all new type of design that will ‘define Bentley’s future range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs)’.

Much the same as the Bacalar, the Batur takes its name from a natural body of water. Lake Batur is located in a crater on the island of Bali in Indonesia.

As mentioned, the Batur will be revealed in full at 4am UK time on Sunday, August 21. Monterey Car Week itself starts on Friday, August 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier