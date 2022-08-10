Used car sales fall by more than 400,000 in second quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Used car sales fall by more than 400,000 in second quarter

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 10.53am Updated: August 10 2022, 11.21am
(PA)
(PA)

Used car sales fell by more than 400,000 between April and June, according to new figures released today.

Data from automotive trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that 1.76m used cars were sold in the second quarter of 2022. This represents an 18.8 per cent (407,820) slump in transactions compared with the same period in 2021.

Although the SMMT notes that 2021’s figures were ‘artificially inflated’ by the easing of Covid restrictions that saw the busiest second quarter ever for used car sales, this year’s figures are still a 13.5 per cent decline in transactions versus pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Coronavirus – Mon June 1, 2020
(PA)

With an ongoing shortage of semiconductors continuing to have an impact on new car production – and therefore registrations – the SMMT says these used car figures are the ‘inevitable knock-on effect’.

However, used electric car sales rose by 57.1 per cent in the quarter to reach 16,782 units, doubling their market share to one per cent. That said, petrol and diesel cars continue to dominate, with these two fuels accounting for 95.6 per cent of the used models sold.

The Ford Fiesta proved to be the most popular used car in the second quarter of 2022 by far, with 71,429 changing hands, followed by the Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Golf at 57,306 and 54,268 respectively.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “It was inevitable that the squeeze on new car supply would filter through to the used market. Despite this, Britain’s used car buyers clearly have a growing appetite for the latest low- and zero-emission cars, and we need a thriving new car market to feed it.

“The next Prime Minister must create the conditions to drive consumer confidence, especially in EVs, to drive the fleet renewal necessary to meet our decarbonisation goals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]