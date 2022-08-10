Production of Mercedes-AMG One hypercar begins in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Production of Mercedes-AMG One hypercar begins in UK

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 12.43pm
(Mercedes-AMG)
(Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has announced that production of its long-awaited ‘One’ hypercar is under way, with the model being produced at a new facility in the UK.

First shown as a concept in 2017, the One was hamstrung by development delays due to the complexity of using a powertrain similar to that of Formula 1 cars in a road-going model. The production version was finally shown in June this year.

Now, the first customer models are in production, with the AMG One being a true ‘UK-built’ car. Its 1.6-litre V6 turbocharged engine and four electric motors are made by the same team that produce the power units in Mercedes AMG Petronas’ F1 cars in Brixworth, Northamptonshire.

(Mercedes-AMG)

Just 275 examples of the AMG One will be made, with Mercedes outsourcing overall production to Multimatic, which is behind the manufacturing of models like the latest Ford GT and Aston Martin’s Vanquish Zagato.

The production of the Mercedes-AMG one will take place at a new, small, dedicated facility in Coventry, with the manufacturing split into 16 main stations, such as test runs of the engine and motors, a ‘Monsoon rain test’ and installing the interior. One of the most challenging aspects of production is said to be the carbon monocoque, which is as thin as 1.2mm in some places.

Mercedes says more than 50 people work on each AMG One, with the final stage of production being testing at a nearby proving ground. Once signed off, each car returns to Mercedes-AMG’s base in Affalterbach, Germany, where it will be handed over to customers. The first of these handovers is expected before the end of the year.

Philipp Schiemer, chairman of Mercedes-AMG, said: “The Mercedes-AMG One is the most ambitious project we have ever undertaken – from development to production. The production of the exclusive small series is a truly unique challenge.

‘’For the first time, the hypercar brings current Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the race track to the road and combines overwhelming performance with exemplary efficiency. We as a whole team are very proud to have started production of the first customer vehicles.”

Costing around £2.2m, the One’s powertrain develops a huge 1,049bhp, and is able to rev up to 11,000rpm, reaching 0-60mph in under three seconds. With a top speed of 219mph, it’s also the fastest road-going Mercedes to date.

