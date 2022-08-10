Upcoming Lamborghini Urus sets new fastest time for SUV on Pikes Peak hill climb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Upcoming Lamborghini Urus sets new fastest time for SUV on Pikes Peak hill climb

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 1.53pm
Lamborghini has set a new fastest time for an SUV tackling the famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with an updated version of its Urus.

Arriving in 2018, the Urus was Lamborghini’s first modern-day SUV and has been a huge success – accounting for more than 60 per cent of the Italian supercar firm’s sales in the first half of 2022.

Lamborghini is now readying an updated model, and ahead of its unveiling later this month it has showcased its capabilities up the famous Pikes Peak hill climb in the Rocky Mountains near Colorado Springs. The road that the hill climb ascends, which starts from an altitude of 2,862m and goes up to 4,302m, was closed for the run.

Pirelli test driver Simone Faggioli after setting the fastest run. (Lamborghini)

Still wearing camouflage, the Urus managed the 12.42-mile hill climb in just 10 minutes 32 seconds, with Pirelli test driver Simone Faggioli at the wheel. Although Lamborghini says the car wasn’t entered into the official race, it added that the time was recorded by official timekeepers of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The previous SUV record was achieved in 2018 by a Bentley Bentayga, which set a race day record of 10 minutes 50 seconds with Rhys Millen at the wheel.

Rouven Mohr, Automobili Lamborghini chief technical officer, said: “The decision to test ourselves at Pikes Peak reflects the Lamborghini spirit of ‘expect the unexpected’.

“Pikes Peak is the most famous hill climb event in the world, as well as being extremely challenging for the car. The uneven track layout tests the chassis’ balance, the significant altitude differences stress the powertrain, and the weather conditions can change very rapidly between start and finish.”

Lamborghini says the Urus was equipped with the standard twin-turbo V8 engine, which produces 632bhp in the current car, but may increase as part of the update. To comply with the safety regulations of the hill climb, it was modified to include a roll cage, a race seat with six-point harness and a fire extinguishing system.

The 22-inch wheels were also shod in new Pirelli Zero Trefeo R tyres – semi-slicks, and the first to be developed for an SUV.

