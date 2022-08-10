New Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV to start from £38,605

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV to start from £38,605

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 4.35pm Updated: August 10 2022, 4.53pm
(Alfa Romeo)
(Alfa Romeo)

Alfa Romeo has announced that its new compact SUV is now available to order, with prices starting from £38,595.

Rivalling popular models like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1, the Tonale has been a long time coming for Alfa Romeo, and will sit beneath the Stelvio in the Italian firm’s range.

At launch, it will be available with a single mild-hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 158bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a small electric motor that is capable of driving the car for short bursts. With this engine under the bonnet, the Tonale can accelerate to 60mph in 8.6 seconds, while returning a claimed 46.3mpg, with CO2 emissions of 139g/km. A plug-in hybrid version will arrive at the start of 2023.

(Alfa Romeo)

Two main trim levels will be available – Ti and Veloce – and there will also be a Speciale launch edition.

Standard equipment is generous across the range, with all versions coming with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates and Amazon Alexa integration, along with a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and dual-zone climate control. Ti versions, priced from £39,995 can be spotted by their satin chrome grille, 18-inch dark alloy wheels and gloss black accents.

The Veloce builds on this with its larger 19-inch alloy wheels, matt side and front inserts and red Brembo brake callipers. It also gets Alcantara upholstery and adaptive suspension, and prices start from £42,495.

The Speciale launch edition is actually the most affordable Tonale on offer, with prices starting from £38,595, yet it brings larger 20-inch alloy wheels and bespoke badging as standard.

Alfa Romeo has also given a representative finance quote, with the Tonale Speciale available from £429 a month over a 48-month contract, and with a customer deposit of £8,300.

Orders are now open for the Alfa Romeo Tonale, with first deliveries expected from September.

