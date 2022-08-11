Royal Enfield expands range with new Hunter 350

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Enfield expands range with new Hunter 350

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 9.39am
(Royal Enfield)
(Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has added a new model to its line-up of motorcycles – the Hunter 350.

It joins the Meteor and Classic in the firm’s range of 350cc motorcycles, but brings a more urban, retro-inspired design and feel.

Built on Royal Enfield’s J-series platform, the Hunter has been designed for urban environments where agile handling and easy controls are the most desired traits from a motorcycle. All versions use 300mm front and 270mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, as well as an LED tail lamp and digital instrument cluster.

The Hunter also gets rotary power and lighting switches alongside a USB charging port for topping up devices on the go.

B Govindarajan, Royal Enfield CEO, said: “The Hunter 350 is an outcome of several years of insight gathering and consumer studies from across the world. It is a motorcycle that feels right at home in big metropolises and is exciting for the experienced rider, and easy and accessible for a new rider.

“Its shorter wheelbase, more compact geometry and lighter weight makes it very nimble and manoeuvrable within the urban context. We are very confident that this new reimagined roadster will usher in a whole new set of global consumers into our world of pure motorcycling”

Royal Enfield
(Royal Enfield)

Developed at Royal Enfield’s technology centres in the UK and India, the Hunter has a long, one-piece seat, while a short wheelbase aims to provide confidence-inspiring handling. It’s powered by a 349cc air-oil cooled engine with 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque at 4,000rpm which, Royal Enfield says, provides plenty of low-end performance with linear power delivery. It’s driven through a five-speed manual gearbox, too.

The new Hunter 350 is expected to arrive in dealerships this November, with prices revealed closer to that time.

