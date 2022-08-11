Kia’s new XCeed goes on sale from £22,995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kia’s new XCeed goes on sale from £22,995

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 11.53am
(Kia)
(Kia)

Kia’s revised XCeed has hit the market, bringing a range of enhancements and tweaks to the compact crossover.

Priced from £22,995, the XCeed is available to order now ahead of deliveries commencing at the end of the third quarter of this year.

(Kia)

Benefiting from a mid-life update, the XCeed gains a more striking exterior design, with sporty GT-Line S versions wearing 18-inch alloy wheels, bolstered seats and a chunky steering wheel. This replaces the existing top-spec ‘4’ trim level, bringing heated outer rear seats, wireless smartphone charging and a 12.3-inch driver display. Prices for this top-spec version start from £29,995.

But even entry-level ‘2’ models get a wealth of equipment such as 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Kia XCeed
(Kia)

Move up to ‘3’ grade and you’ll find 18-inch alloy wheels added alongside a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers and dual-zone climate control. Prices for XCeed models in ‘3’ specification start from £25,495.

Two powertrains accompany the revised XCeed. The first is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which brings 158bhp and 253Nm of torque via a six-speed manual gearbox.

The second is an ultra-efficient plug-in hybrid, which is based around a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a 44.5kW electric motor and an 8.9kWh battery pack. Combined, you get 139bhp and 265Nm of torque, driven through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. With this combination, the XCeed can travel for up to 30 miles on electric power alone.

