What do I need to know about selling a car?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With parts shortages continuing to hamper the new-car industry, demand for used models remains high. Because of this, many drivers may be looking to capitalise by selling their own cars for the best price possible. Even though values have dropped in recent months, they’re still hovering at high levels.

But making sure that your car is advertised correctly, with a good description and proper photographs can prove tricky. That’s why we’ve put together a list of go-to things to check when selling your car.

Get a price in mind

(Alamy/PA)

You want to get the best price when selling your car, right? So making sure that you’ve got a figure in mind before you start the selling process is essential. Age, mileage and general condition are contributing factors to determining a car’s price, as well as how often it has been serviced.

There are a number of websites that will be able to generate a price for you, but these can be a little rough in terms of estimates. One of the best ways is to check out the classifieds and see how much other vehicles similar to yours are selling for. Again, bear in mind condition and mileage.

Do you sell privately or go through a car-buying service?

(PA)

There are a variety of options when it comes to selling your car these days. With demand still high for used cars, the seller is definitely in the driving seat. Many companies – such as webuyanycar, for example – will give you an instant valuation online, before you hand over the keys to the car in-person and then get paid via bank transfer. It’s quick and seamless and is a great choice if you’re in a hurry to sell.

But selling privately definitely has its merits. You’ll be able to get slightly more money by advertising and selling your car this way, though it might take a little longer than going through one of the car-buying services. You could, of course, also take a look at trading in your vehicle against a new one, too.

Get your car prepared for sale

(PA)

If you’re going down the private sale route, then you’ll want to get your car prepared. A clean exterior and a spotless interior will show your car in the best light, so it’s worth putting in the hours to make sure it’s up to scratch.

Make sure the cabin is free of any rubbish or items and try to avoid stronger fragrances or air fresheners – this could put potential buyers off.

Take your photographs

(eBay/PA)

Once your car is clean and ready to go, it’s time to take some photos. Try to make sure that the car is centrally located in your images and try to take a few detailed shots that showcase the best that your car has to offer. Inside, take snaps of the boot and any features that the car has, such as the button for the air conditioning, and heated seats if it has them.

Make sure you take photos of any scratches or wear that the car has. After all, when a buyer comes to see the car they’ll notice these issues, so it’s better to be up-front about them from the off.

Write your advert – and be honest

Sellers have all manner of websites to list their cars on, with eBay and Auto Trader being two of the most prominent options. All give you the option to upload pictures and a description of the car.

Here, honesty is the best policy. Be clear about the car’s history, its servicing schedule and any issues or problems it may have. Though it might be tempting to skim over any scratches or faults with the car, a buyer will only find these out when they come to view the vehicle. Be open and honest and it’ll pay dividends later on. After all, travelling for miles only to find out a car isn’t quite as it was listed online can be annoying and frustrating.

Accompany the buyer on a test drive

Abarth 595

Once the buyer comes to view the car, they’ll no doubt want to drive it. It’s paramount that you accompany them on the drive. You’ll also be able to tell them more information on the drive. Make sure that the buyer has the appropriate insurance in place to drive your car, too.

Take payment

You’ve sold your car – congratulations! But now you want to take payment. Several options are open to the buyer when it comes to paying for the vehicle, with one of the most popular being an online bank transfer. Don’t hand the keys over until the payment has landed in your account.

Cash can be a viable option, but you may want to do the handover near a bank so you can quickly deposit the funds into your account. Cheques are slightly riskier; they take a few days to clear, which means you’ll not be able to instantly see whether the money has hit your account.

And remember, if you’re not comfortable or don’t feel happy with the deal – back out. It’s always better to walk away than be pressured into something you’re not sure about.