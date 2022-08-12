Porsche brings ‘Sally Carrera’ film car to life in special one-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Porsche brings ‘Sally Carrera’ film car to life in special one-off

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 3.53pm
The Sally Special pays tribute to Sally Carrera from Cars
The Sally Special pays tribute to Sally Carrera from Cars

Porsche and Pixar Animation Studios have joined forces to create a special one-off 911 that takes inspiration from the popular movie Cars.

Called the 911 Sally Special, it’s based on the character Sally Carrera from the hit film and is set to go to auction to raise money for charity.

It’s the first time that Pixar has supported such a project, which began in November 2021. Though the film first hit cinema screens back in 2006, it was seen that 2021 would be an ideal year to kickstart the project which brought together members of the original Cars team.

Porsche 911 Sally Special
A unique colour was developed for the car

They were assisted by members of Porsche’s personalisation team, called Sonderwunsch and designers from Style Porsche in Weissach in creating a truly one-off vehicle.

“Vehicles need a face and a story. And the animated Pixar’s film ‘Cars’ has impressively transferred done just that: brought cars to life on the big screen,” said Dr. Sebastian Rudolph, vice president communications, sustainability and politics at Porsche AG.

“The story conveys values such as friendship, love and mutual support – and in the middle of it all is a Porsche: ‘Sally Carrera’. Together with Pixar we have brought the spirit of Sally to life in a new way, not on the screen, but off the screen. With this one-off street legal 911, the “Sally Special”, which we are auctioning for charity, we want to help people who urgently need support, quite in keeping with the spirit of the film character.”

The 911 Sally Special is based upon the latest 911 Carrera GTS which brings 473bhp to the rear wheels via a manual gearbox. The paint is custom made – and called ‘Sallybluemetallic’ – while the Turbo-look wheels were specially made for the Sally Special, too. Porsche says that their design was adapted for the larger wheels fitted to the current 911, but harks back to the Type 996 on which Sally Carrera is based.

Porsche 911 Sally Special
The interior features a special houndstooth pattern

Inside, that same shade of blue is used again, while a special houndstooth fabric in three different colours was developed for the car too.

The 911 Sally Special will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s on August 20 as part of Monterey Car Week in California, with proceeds split between Girls Inc and the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier