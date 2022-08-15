Drivers can could cut yearly motoring running costs by 70 per cent with an EV, says study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers can could cut yearly motoring running costs by 70 per cent with an EV, says study

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 2.05pm
(PA)
(PA)

Drivers making the switch to electric cars could cut their yearly running costs by around 70 per cent compared to a petrol vehicle, a new study has found.

Based on a driver covering 15,000 miles a year, their indicative running costs (fuel, servicing and vehicle excise duty) would be £1,933 for a petrol car, based on current fuel prices of 176.88p per litre for petrol. A diesel car costs £2,358 per year to run, based on the price of fuel being 187.42p per litre.

However, for an electric car, the annual figure drops to £722, which works out as a £160 saving per month compared to a petrol vehicle. This is based on charging with a 7kW wallbox at home, as many electric car drivers charge. No figures were available for those unable to charge at home.

The data comes from Volkswagen Financial Services, which has developed a tool that can help show how an electric car could fit in with a buyer’s lifestyle.

However, despite the savings on offer from running an electric car, the initial purchase price remains an issue, with a survey of 2,000 British drivers finding that 38 per cent cannot afford an EV. When asked if they would make the decision to go electric if money was no issue, 72 per cent said they would make the switch.

Mike Todd, CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, said: “The case for making the switch to electric is getting stronger all the time and some of the anxieties that drivers may have around cost, range and charging are proving to be less of an issue as EV technology continues to evolve at pace.

(Volkswagen)

“Manufacturers and retailers have a greater duty than ever before to help educate consumers that the overall cost of an EV is not as big a barrier as once perceived, and in fact can be cheaper than most comparable petrol or diesel models.”

