Home Lifestyle Motoring

Aston Martin DBR22 revealed as V12-powered speedster

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 3.03pm Updated: August 15 2022, 3.05pm
(Aston Martin)
(Aston Martin)

Aston Martin has unveiled the DBR22 – a carbon-fibre two-seat speedster as it marks 10 years of its special ‘Q’ division.

Making its debut at this week’s Monterey Car Week in California, the DBR22 celebrates the firm’s previous open-cockpit racing models, including the DBR1 and DB3S – two of the brand’s most valuable models. Clear links can also be seen to the more recent V12 Speedster.

Currently shown as a ‘design concept’, Aston Martin says it will ‘become production reality’ and be ‘ultra-exclusive’. Revealed to celebrate 10 years of the firm’s ‘Q’ division, which creates one-off or very limited numbers of bespoke cars, Aston Martin says the DBR22 shows Q’s ‘limitless potential’.

(Aston Martin)

Boasting a new body, the DBR22 gets a new grille that takes inspiration from the DBR1 and DB3S, it receives lightweight 22-inch alloy wheels and is finished in an unnamed Paint to Sample green colour.

Under the bonnet sits a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, putting out 705bhp and 753Nm of torque, allowing a 0-60mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 198mph.

Aston Martin has also altered the chassis to increase torsional rigidity, and fitted bespoke dampers.

Moving inside, the speedster uses a new dashboard and infotainment display, with leather and exposed carbon fibre being used extensively throughout. There’s no windscreen or roof, either, with the car’s design channelling the air over the cockpit.

Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin chief technical officer, said “The DBR22 showcases Aston Martin’s unique capabilities, with world-class design combined with an agile, intelligent approach to engineering and production. For a car that was designed to celebrate the ultimate bespoke customisation service, the engineering developments mean DBR22 truly has the dynamic theatre to match, ensuring the drive is just as addictive as its looks.”

