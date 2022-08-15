Bentley teases new Batur ahead of debut later this week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bentley has revealed a new teaser image of its upcoming Batur – a bespoke GT car developed by the firm’s Mulliner division.

The British manufacturer announced the name and released some teaser images of the new car last week, and it has now revealed further details about Mulliner Batur, which Bentley describes as the ‘most extraordinary grand tourer yet’. The Batur name comes from a lake in Bali, Indonesia.

Following on from the Bacalar – the first bespoke Mulliner model that helped to kickstart this new era of coachbuilding – the Batur launches a new design language for the firm. It says the model will use ‘classic features from the past reinterpreted into new, cleaner forms’, and that the Batur’s design will shape Bentley’s upcoming range of EVs, with the first of these due in 2025.

A darkened teaser image shows the Batur’s side profile and its long, extended shape. Distinctive LED lights can be seen at the front and rear, while there’s a long, sloping roofline – associated with upmarket two-door models. The prominent curved line running above the rear wheel arch is similar to that of the Bentley S1 Continental from the 1950s, and is likely to be what Bentley means when it refers to ‘classic features’.

Bentley has also said the Batur will use the legendary W12 engine and that it will get more power and torque for this new bespoke model. It said the ‘W12 is entering its twilight years, but not before it powers the Batur to being the ultimate Bentley grand tourer’.

Coming from Bentley’s Mulliner special operations division, the Batur is said to offer impressive personalisation when it comes to the ‘colour and finish of every surface’. Materials available include natural fibre composites, eco leather and 3D printed gold.

The Bentley Mulliner Batur will be revealed on Sunday, August 21 at Monterey Car Week in California.