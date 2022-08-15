Bentley teases new Batur ahead of debut later this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bentley teases new Batur ahead of debut later this week

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 3.59pm
(Bentley)
(Bentley)

Bentley has revealed a new teaser image of its upcoming Batur – a bespoke GT car developed by the firm’s Mulliner division.

The British manufacturer announced the name and released some teaser images of the new car last week, and it has now revealed further details about Mulliner Batur, which Bentley describes as the ‘most extraordinary grand tourer yet’. The Batur name comes from a lake in Bali, Indonesia.

Following on from the Bacalar – the first bespoke Mulliner model that helped to kickstart this new era of coachbuilding – the Batur launches a new design language for the firm. It says the model will use ‘classic features from the past reinterpreted into new, cleaner forms’, and that the Batur’s design will shape Bentley’s upcoming range of EVs, with the first of these due in 2025.

A darkened teaser image shows the Batur’s side profile and its long, extended shape. Distinctive LED lights can be seen at the front and rear, while there’s a long, sloping roofline – associated with upmarket two-door models. The prominent curved line running above the rear wheel arch is similar to that of the Bentley S1 Continental from the 1950s, and is likely to be what Bentley means when it refers to ‘classic features’.

Bentley has also said the Batur will use the legendary W12 engine and that it will get more power and torque for this new bespoke model. It said the ‘W12 is entering its twilight years, but not before it powers the Batur to being the ultimate Bentley grand tourer’.

Coming from Bentley’s Mulliner special operations division, the Batur is said to offer impressive personalisation when it comes to the ‘colour and finish of every surface’. Materials available include natural fibre composites, eco leather and 3D printed gold.

Bentley Batur
The Batur is the latest car to come from Mulliner

The Bentley Mulliner Batur will be revealed on Sunday, August 21 at Monterey Car Week in California.

